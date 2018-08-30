Yaya Toure moves closer to Olympiakos as talks continue
Negotiations are continuing between Olympiakos and Yaya Toure, following his release from Manchester City this summer.
Sky Sports News understands that no deal has been concluded yet but an agreement is close and should be completed before Friday's transfer window closes in Greece at 11pm local time (9pm British Summer Time).
Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk tweeted on Wednesday that his client had received documentation confirming that the Ivory Coast international had become a British citizen.
He previously confirmed that Toure had passed a medical in London, sparking speculation he was staying in the Premier League.
🔥🔥🔥 Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract.— Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) August 28, 2018
Toure won three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and an FA Cup across 315 appearances for City, scoring 79 goals, since signing from Barcelona eight years ago.
