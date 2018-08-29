Leroy Sane returns to Germany squad after World Cup omission

Leroy Sane has been recalled to Germany squad

Leroy Sane is back in Germany's squad for their forthcoming games against France and Peru after being omitted from their World Cup squad.

Joachim Low opted to drop the Manchester City winger from his World Cup squad, with the the 2014 winners going on to crash out at the group stages in Russia.

However, the 22-year-old will be available for selection in Germany's UEFA Nations League opener against France on September 6, live on Sky Sports, and their friendly against Peru on September 9.

"I spoke to Leroy on that day [of the World Cup squad announcement]," coach Joachim Low told a news conference.

"I told him that his national team future must begin after the World Cup, that we are aware of his qualities.

"We wanted to take an intensive look at his style of play after the World Cup."

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira was not included in the 23-man squad, but Low says the 31-year-old's international career is not over yet.

Sami Khedira is not involved for the games against France and Peru

"I had a longer conversation with him. He told me that you don't retire from the national team," added Low.

"He was always proud to play for Germany. I told him that I now want to make space for new players in that position."

Germany will be without Mesut Ozil after he retired from international football

Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen, Nico Shulz of Hoffenheim and Thilo Kehrer of Paris Saint-Germain have all received their first national team call-ups.

Havertz is the current captain of Germany U19, while Thilo Kehrer recently left boyhood club Schalke in August to join the French champions in a £33m move.