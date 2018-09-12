Manuel Lanzini returns to West Ham as he steps up recovery from knee surgery

Manuel Lanzini is back in east London as he continues his recovery from knee surgery

Manuel Lanzini has returned to West Ham's training ground to step up his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

The 25-year-old midfielder suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in training with Argentina ahead of the World Cup in Russia and underwent surgery in Barcelona in June.

Lanzini remained in Barcelona for the following three months after being operated on by renowned Spanish orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat, but has now returned to east London to continue his treatment.

Lanzini has scored 20 goals in 99 appearances for West Ham since joining from Al Jazira Club in 2015

"We're really pleased for Manu and it's great to have him back," West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge told the club's website.

"He's now at the three-month stage, so I flew out to see Manu and his consultant Dr Cugat at the weekend and the doctor is very happy with his progress after three months.

"Rehab-wise, we have a plan in place and Manu is very disciplined and very motivated and we're moving in the right direction."

Collinge also revealed striker Andy Carroll and defender Winston Reid are making good progress as they continue their recovery from ankle and knee surgeries respectively.

He added: "Andy Carroll is progressing really nicely and he's going to start doing some work on the pitches this week, so he's making really good progress.

"Winston Reid is in a knee brace and he's eight weeks down the line from his surgery and making good progress. He's going to be a little bit longer, but he's also making good progress."