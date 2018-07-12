Watford winger Nordin Amrabat attracts Trabzonspor interest

Nordin Amrabat spent last season on loan at Leganes

Trabzonspor are interested in signing Watford winger Nordin Amrabat on loan, according to Sky sources.

The 31-year-old, who moved to the Premier League club from Malaga for £6.1m in January 2016, was loaned out to Leganes last season, making 35 appearances and scoring three goals.

He has failed to score in each of his 49 appearances for Watford and could now be heading away from Vicarage Road for another season.

The Morocco international has three years of experience of playing in the Turkish Super Lig, having spells at Galatasaray and Kayserispor.

Amrabat played in all three of Morocco's World Cup games, as they went out at the group stages after losing to Portugal and Iran, before drawing with Spain.