Tom Cleverley to miss Watford's start of Premier League season

Tom Cleverley will miss the start of the Premier League season

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley will miss the start of the season after undergoing a successful operation to fix a long-standing Achilles problem.

"This is something I've put up with during my career so it's good to get it sorted," said Cleverley of the recent surgery, the outcome of which has pleased all parties involved.

"I had been used to playing with pain in my ankle. Now that's going to be a thing of the past, I'll be fit and raring to win my place back once I've finished my rehab."

