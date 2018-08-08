Watford interested in James Ward-Prowse loan from Southampton

Ward-Prowse has one senior international cap with England after representing them at U17, U19, U20, and U21 level

Watford are interested in signing Southampton's James Ward-Prowse on loan, according to Sky sources.

However, Sky Sports News understands the English midfielder is not available on loan and Saints will rebuff any such advances for the player.

The 23-year-old, who came through Southampton's academy, has made 167 appearances in the Premier League since 2012. He played 30 league games last season, scoring three times.

In 2016, Ward-Prowse captained England U21s to their first Toulon Tournament victory since 1994. In total, he scored six goals and appeared 31 times for the U21s.

Watford are also seeking to sign Craig Dawson from West Brom, according to Sky sources. However, West Brom have rejected their initial offer.