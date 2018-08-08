Watford interested in James Ward-Prowse loan from Southampton
Last Updated: 08/08/18 4:40pm
Watford are interested in signing Southampton's James Ward-Prowse on loan, according to Sky sources.
However, Sky Sports News understands the English midfielder is not available on loan and Saints will rebuff any such advances for the player.
The 23-year-old, who came through Southampton's academy, has made 167 appearances in the Premier League since 2012. He played 30 league games last season, scoring three times.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
In 2016, Ward-Prowse captained England U21s to their first Toulon Tournament victory since 1994. In total, he scored six goals and appeared 31 times for the U21s.
Watford are also seeking to sign Craig Dawson from West Brom, according to Sky sources. However, West Brom have rejected their initial offer.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.