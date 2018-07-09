West Brom take action against Stoke target James McClean after failure to report for pre-season

James McClean has been the subject of interest from Stoke

James McClean has failed to report to West Brom’s training camp in Scotland and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings.

McClean, who featured 34 times in all competitions for West Brom last season, has been linked with a move to Stoke, who were also relegated from the Premier League last term.

Sky sources understand Stoke remain in talks with the Baggies over a deal for the Republic of Ireland international, although the clubs are still wide apart in their valuations.

Stoke are understood to be prepared to pay £4m, while West Brom want at least £6m for the winger.

McClean has spent three years at The Hawthorns, racking up 112 appearances for West Brom since joining the club from Wigan.

The 29-year-old began his career at hometown club Derry City before joining Sunderland in 2011. McClean spent two years at the Stadium of Light before becoming one of Owen Coyle's first signings during his brief tenure as Wigan boss.