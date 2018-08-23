How the new transfer deadline day boosted the loan market for Championship clubs

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has joined Derby on loan

While the earlier transfer deadline day may have limited Premier League clubs' incoming business, the loan window remains an important time for lower league sides.

Here, with the help of transfer consultant and ex-head of elite talent ID at Tottenham, David Webb, Sky Sports examines how EFL clubs looking to loans have been boosted by the transfer window change...

The loan market for EFL clubs is in full swing and there are some big names seemingly on their way to the Sky Bet Championship.

Yannick Bolasie, for example, is in talks with both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, while the latter club are also trying to land his Everton team-mate Mo Besic for a second season, and their other team-mate Ashley Williams is already at Stoke.

Exciting youngsters such as Liverpool pair Harry Wilson and Ben Woodburn are on loan at Derby and Sheffield United respectively - and Frank Lampard's Rams also have highly-rated Chelsea youth Mason Mount for the season.

Yannick Bolasie is nearing a loan move to Aston Villa

The recent summer transfer window, with its earlier deadline falling before the Premier League's opening day, shook-up some established methods of doing business, but it appears to have created a new option that works in the favour of Championship and other EFL clubs; the six-month loan with the obligation to buy in January. Stoke are interested in signing Ryan Woods from Brentford in this way, for example.

So how has this happened? Who benefits most from loans? What are the potential drawbacks? And is the system fair? With the help of transfer consultant David Webb - the former head of elite talent identification at Tottenham and ex-Bournemouth head of recruitment - Sky Sports attempts to answer these questions...

"The window for EFL clubs has effectively been extended"

After strengthening their squads before the new transfer deadline on August 9, a number of Premier League clubs have been left with a surplus of players who want to play week-in, week-out, but for whom permanent domestic moves are out of the question.

Some of these players may just be looking for a six-month stop-gap until the window re-opens and a Premier League potentially comes in, while others have more time to consider and choose their next permanent move, even if the initial stint is on loan.

Either way, Webb believes its opened up a new pool of players to try and draw from, especially for recently relegated Premier League sides looking to bounce back up.

The Championship clubs are in quite a strong position because they can use the loan with an obligation to buy now - so it's like an extension of the transfer window for them. David Webb

"The Championship clubs are in quite a strong position because they can use the loan with an obligation to buy now - so it's like an extension of the transfer window for them, if they can utilise it effectively," Webb told Sky Sports.

"It depends what the obligation entails exactly, but you're not committing a fixed fee there and then. If you're happy with the fee you've arranged up front, then it can be quite cost-effective.

"They could also still use the foreign market in that way too, because it's still active. It's formed a new way of doing things. They can utilise the Premier League market for players who are not looking like they are going to get many games, or top youngsters that clubs are looking to get out for more experience.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn has joined up with Sheffield Utd

"So it has formed quite a big transfer pool for Championship clubs that still have a budget to work with, and there is less competition from clubs further down the Premier League who might normally have been moving onto loans after missing out on other targets at this point in previous windows.

"Everton are a good example. They have added strength in depth, and have a supplement of players that can still play in the Premier League. So it's potentially an advantage for a top team trying to get back up, like a Middlesbrough or Aston Villa or Stoke or West Brom, because they have still got that financial power to utilise it and pay some of their Premier League wages."

"All clubs can potentially benefit from the loan market - if they are pragmatic"

It is not just the heavyweights of the second tier that can draw from the loan market and strengthen their squads. While those that can afford to may get some quality with a loan-to-buy, there are top emerging U23 players looking for their next wave of experience.

Tottenham and England star Harry Kane heads a list of countless Premier League academy graduates that have honed their craft on loan in the lower leagues - but Webb says it is up to the EFL clubs to form good relationships with top-tier teams and create an environment they can trust.

"Which clubs and how they benefit from the loan market depends on their objectives," Webb explains. "The bigger ones would use the system to get three or four in for efficient, quality cover that can play a certain number of games.

"For the middle clubs, it's about trying to make the play-offs or consolidate their place in the league, so they might look to pay bit more than normal for one or two. But they don't have the luxury of a big squad so they'll be paying someone to come straight in and play.

Most clubs will welcome the loan window because it's a chance to strengthen and add additional numbers. David Webb

"It's similar for the lower clubs as well but for them it can be just about getting the numbers in to make sure they can at least replicate the previous season. Most clubs will welcome the loan window because it's a chance to strengthen and add additional numbers.

"But a lot of it is about having key relationships, especially with Premier League clubs. It rewards clubs that are pragmatic, that go out and build these relationships. All clubs want their players to be looked after and develop, and want to know the environment is going to be right for them.

Axel Tuanzebe is on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd

"Derby are a good example. Obviously Frank is there with his experience, but I think the key thing there is Jody Morris, who was successful coaching Chelsea's youth team. He would not only know the best Chelsea youth players but the best on the UK market in general. And being the assistant manager there now, clubs know their youngsters will have the chance to play and for a big club too, with aspirations to be in the Premier League."

"Clubs can now get fined for not playing loanees"

Even if you have a suitable environment, there are still conditions Premier League clubs may insist on, which is typically that the player plays a certain number of games and minutes without question.

After the rules were changed in 2016 and loans must remain in place from window to window, gone are the days that Premier League clubs can recall players they did not feel were getting enough game time.

Although this was designed to protect clubs from losing players and scrambling for replacements, it has allowed top clubs to introduce measures such as punishment payments, which Webb believes are a drawback not only financially, but for a manager's fair-selection policy.

"If a club has no intention of selling a youngster but want to send him out on loan, then they're going to want him to have a sufficient amount of games," Webb says. "At least 15, 20 or 25, and then how many minutes per game will also be factored in.

If a club has no intention of selling a youngster but want to send him out on loan, then they're going to want him to have a sufficient amount of games. David Webb

"They'll argue that they're loaning one of their best prospects to help the lower-league club so, if they want him that much, the potential fine aims to guarantee those players will be developed in the right way, because the top club will have also done their homework on the loaning club, especially if he's a top talent.

"It could be a drawback for a manager, if you've got a solid base of 15 players and you just want someone to come in and add value. You might be bringing one in that's on par with one you've got, not better, and you want to manage on an equal playing field. If the one you've got is performing better, that luxury is taken away from you. There's a balance of risk and reward to be found.

"If you're a Championship club and want to be constricted by that, then you know what you have to face, so you have to do your homework. A lot of Championship clubs have those relationships with Prem clubs, where they can work out what will suits their needs. So the better player might be at Man United, say, but the better agreement might be with Crystal Palace."

