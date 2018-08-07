Cardiff's Omar Bogle rejoins Birmingham City on season-long loan
Last Updated: 07/08/18 7:03pm
Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan.
The deal marks a return to St Andrews for the 25-year-old, who came through City's youth ranks before being released in the summer of 2011.
Bogle dropped into non-league football with Hinckley United, Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town, who he helped secure promotion from the National League.
He joined Wigan in January 2017 but was on the move again at the end of that season, joining Cardiff for a fee of £700,000.
Bogle scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Bluebirds before being sent out on loan to Peterborough, where he added a further goal in nine games.
Sandwell-born Bogle has been assigned the No 14 shirt and is Garry Monk's second signing of the day, following on from AFC Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney.
