Sunderland complete signing of Jack Baldwin from Peterborough
Last Updated: 28/07/18 1:45pm
Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Jack Baldwin from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after four seasons at Peterborough.
Jack Ross has been working over the summer to add to his side's defensive options, with the Sunderland boss having already signed Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk, Reece James and Glenn Loovens.
"Everybody knew we were looking to strengthen again in this area of the pitch and now we're comfortable with where we're at in terms of central defensive options," Ross told the club's website.
"Jack is proven in this league and he's at a good age with his best years ahead of him, and he has a hunger to improve and do well.
"He sees this as a big opportunity and has the core attributes we have been looking for."
Baldwin started his career at Hartlepool before a move to Peterborough in 2014 where he went on to make 116 appearances for the Posh.
