Derby sign Mason Mount and Harry Wilson on loan deals

Mason Mount has been on loan with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem

Derby have secured the services of Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Harry Wilson on season-long loan deals.

The pair are the first arrivals at the Championship club for new manager Frank Lampard.

1:39 Take a look at some of the goals Mason Mount scored for Vitesse last season, where he impressed while on loan from Chelsea Take a look at some of the goals Mason Mount scored for Vitesse last season, where he impressed while on loan from Chelsea

Midfielder Mount spent last season at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland, scoring 14 goals, and was named their player of the year.

Former Chelsea star Lampard told Derby's website: "I'm delighted to get both of these deals done and add players of their quality and calibre to the squad.

"I know Mason really well from my Chelsea links and I have also watched him play in their very successful youth teams.

"I knew him from those days and I watched him closely at Vitesse, where he took it by storm.

Wilson is the youngest player to represent Wales at 16 years and 208 days old and spent last season on loan at Hull.

It’s #WorldEmojiDay! 🤩#DCFCfans, tell us how these signings make you feel in one emoji… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4MIM3oAuRj — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 17, 2018

The winger signed a new five-year deal at Anfield last week.

Lampard added: "Harry brings incredible quality and hunger to the table here and he showed that last year while he was on loan at Hull.

"He's a full international too and he has a real desire to come here and improve."