Derby sign Mason Mount and Harry Wilson on loan deals
Pair are first arrivals at Championship club for new manager Frank Lampard
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 17/07/18 6:07pm
Derby have secured the services of Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Harry Wilson on season-long loan deals.
The pair are the first arrivals at the Championship club for new manager Frank Lampard.
Midfielder Mount spent last season at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland, scoring 14 goals, and was named their player of the year.
Former Chelsea star Lampard told Derby's website: "I'm delighted to get both of these deals done and add players of their quality and calibre to the squad.
Transfer Talk: Hazard in for Ronaldo?
The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Real Madrid will sign Eden Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I know Mason really well from my Chelsea links and I have also watched him play in their very successful youth teams.
"I knew him from those days and I watched him closely at Vitesse, where he took it by storm.
Wilson is the youngest player to represent Wales at 16 years and 208 days old and spent last season on loan at Hull.
It’s #WorldEmojiDay! 🤩#DCFCfans, tell us how these signings make you feel in one emoji… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4MIM3oAuRj— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 17, 2018
The winger signed a new five-year deal at Anfield last week.
Lampard added: "Harry brings incredible quality and hunger to the table here and he showed that last year while he was on loan at Hull.
"He's a full international too and he has a real desire to come here and improve."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.