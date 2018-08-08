Scott Malone joins Derby County from Huddersfield Town

Scott Malone featured 22 times in the Premier League for Huddersfield last season

Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone has joined Derby County for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The left-back becomes manager Frank Lampard's eighth summer signing at Derby, who kicked off their season with a 2-1 win at Reading on Friday night.

Lampard told the club's website: "Scott Malone is a player that I have liked for a long time and we're really pleased to bring him to Derby County.

"He's an attacking left-back with lots of speed and with the way we want to play, the full-backs are very important for us.

"I have spoken before about it being important to have options across all areas and Scott provides another one for us, but I think it's also important to mention that Max Lowe has been fantastic in the games so far."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield boss David Wagner has thanked Malone for his services, admitting new arrivals meant his playing time would be reduced. "We would like to thank Scott for all his hard work over the course of last season and wish him the very best for the future," Wagner said. "Recent arrivals have meant that we can't give Scott the amount of playing time he would like this season and when the opportunity to join Derby came about, the deal made sense for everyone."

The 27-year-old made 22 Premier League appearances last season, starting on 12 occasions after joining from Fulham in 2017.

A product of Wolves' academy, Malone has also enjoyed spells at Bournemouth, Millwall and Cardiff City.