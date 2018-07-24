Leicester City's Harvey Barnes joins West Brom after signing new four-year deal

Harvey Barnes will spend next season with West Brom

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year deal and will spend next season on loan with West Brom.

The England U20 international has been with the 2015-16 Premier League champions since the age of nine and has enjoyed successful loan spells with MK Dons and Barnsley over the last two seasons.

N Forest vs W Brom Live on

He has made eight first-team appearances for the Foxes, three of those coming in the Premier League last season after his stint with Barnsley, where he scored five goals in 23 appearances.

Barnes made his Leicester debut against Porto in the Champions League the season after their surprise run to the title under Claudio Ranieri.

He could make his West Brom debut in their next pre-season friendly against former club Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

West Brom head coach Darren Moore said: He is an exciting young player - one that I think our supporters will enjoy watching.

"We've got a lot of exciting youngsters at this club and Harvey now adds to that group.

"He's got good experience of the Championship already and I am thrilled at the prospect of him adding his talents to our group. I couldn't be happier that we have been able to bring him in."