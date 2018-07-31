Boaz Myhill signs one-year deal with West Brom

Boaz Myhill has signed a one-year deal to stay at West Brom, having initially been released by the club.

The Wales international's previous contract had expired at the end of last season but he will now begin his ninth campaign with the Baggies having trained at the club's training ground during the summer.

Myhill, 35, will join new signings Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond as goalkeeping options for head coach Darren Moore in the Championship.

"I'm as happy to sign," Myhill said. "I've had to go through the process. I've had to show that I was hungry to be here.

"I've had to show humility to come here every day without a contract. I've had to show that I'm still a good 'keeper and that's why we're here now.

"I'm happy to help in whatever way I can. I've obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we've finished third so I know I am a good 'keeper in this league."

West Brom, whose eight-year-stay in the Premier League was ended despite a late rally under Moore, will open their Championship campaign against Bolton at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

