Sky Bet EFL: Who will go up and down in the Championship, League One and League Two this season?

Can Joe Allen help steer Stoke to promotion?

The 2018/19 Sky Bet EFL season gets underway this weekend, but who will finish where in the Championship, League One and League Two?

We've asked Ali Maxwell and George Elek from the Not The Top 20 Podcast to predict their promotion and relegation candidates across the three divisions...

Not The Top 20 Podcast releases regular podcasts throughout the season, covering the EFL with passion, knowledge and opinionated analysis. Follow them on Twitter @NTT20Pod and subscribe on iTunes and Soundcloud

Sky Bet Championship

4:49 Sky Bet Championship predictions Sky Bet Championship predictions

Swansea, Stoke and West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season and are among the favourites to win promotion and bounce straight back.

Wigan, Blackburn and Rotherham, meanwhile, all completed an immediate return from League One, but can they avoid relegation again?

Click the video above to see who Ali and George are tipping in the Championship!

Sky Bet League One

4:43 Sky Bet League One predictions Sky Bet League One predictions

Sunderland will compete in the third tier for the first time in 30 years following their relegation from the Championship last season, and they were joined by Burton and Barnsley, both of whom last competed in League One in 2016.

Accrington, meanwhile, are playing in League One for the first time in the club's history following their superb campaign where they finished as League Two champions, while Luton, Wycombe and Coventry were also promoted.

Will Sunderland bounce back? Will Accrington be able to survive? Check out Ali and George's League One predictions in the video above!

Sky Bet League Two

4:16 Sky Bet League Two predictions Sky Bet League Two predictions

Bury, Oldham, Northampton and MK Dons will all be competing in the lowest tier of the professional game having been relegated from League One last season.

Macclesfield and Tranmere will join them having won promotion from the National League last season. For Macclesfield it's a first return to the Football League in six years, while Tranmere ended a three-year spell away from League Two.

Can either of those sides survive in the Football League? Hit play on the video above to see who Ali and George are backing for promotion and relegation in League Two!