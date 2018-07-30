Sky Bet EFL on Sky Sports: Follow Championship, League One and League Two in 2018/19

The Sky Bet EFL returns this weekend and it's gearing up to be the most unmissable season yet.

The arrival of big-name managers Frank Lampard at Derby and Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United are the headline stories of the summer, but there are plenty of questions to be answered over the next 10 months.

Who will win promotion to the Premier League? How will Stoke, West Brom and Swansea fare on their return to the Sky Bet Championship? Will Aston Villa recover from their Play-Off heartache? Can Sunderland bounce straight back from Sky Bet League One? Will Joey Barton be a success at Fleetwood Town?

Here's how you can follow all of those stories on Sky Sports this season…

Exclusive live matches

Throughout the course of the 2018/19 season, Sky Sports will exclusively show 127 live Sky Bet EFL matches - including the drama of play-offs in May.

Games will be shown regularly on Friday nights and Saturday evenings on Sky Sports Football - plus there will be more midweek matches than ever before.

It all kicks off with Lampard's Derby at Reading on Friday August 5 - the first of 30 matches already announced in the first three months of the season.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard

Sheffield United v Swansea, Leeds v Stoke, Hull v Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest v West Brom will also be live on the opening weekend.

Other big matches already confirmed include Derby v Leeds (Saturday August 11), Middlesbrough v West Brom (Friday August 24), Leeds v Middlesbrough (Friday August 31), Birmingham v West Brom (Friday September 14), Blackburn v Aston Villa (Saturday September 15), Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds (Friday September 28) and West Brom v Derby (Wednesday October 24)

Full midweek Championship rounds live

Aston Villa will be in action in the Sky Bet Championship

There are eight rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship matches this season and Sky Sports Football will broadcast matches live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

And as part of a brand new service, Sky Sports viewers will be able to press the red button and watch live coverage of ANY of the matches being played.

That means you'll be able to watch YOUR team live when they play in midweek, no matter which Sky Bet Championship club you support.

Subscribers will also be able to access the live matches via the Sky Sports app - and Soccer Special will also show the best moments from all of the games live on Sky Sports News.

Highlights of every game

Sunderland highlights will be available online each matchday

Video highlights of every match played in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will be available on the Sky Sports website and apps shortly after the full-time whistle has blown.

TV viewers can enjoy Championship goals from 8pm on Saturday evenings on Sky Sports Football with League 1 and League 2 highlights shows available on Sunday mornings.

And goals will be available on Sky Sports News with their ever-popular Goals Express show on Saturday evenings and Total Goals on the mornings after midweek matches.

The best analysis

David Prutton with Shaun Derry and Don Goodman on EFL Matters

Scott Minto and David Prutton will host our live coverage each week and will be joined by EFL experts including Andy Hinchcliffe, Don Goodman, Keith Andrews, Lee Hendrie, Danny Higginbotham, Liam Rosenior and Leon Britton.

More analysis is available on EFL Matters on Thursday nights when David Prutton will welcome guests to debate and preview the latest EFL action. The show is also available as a podcast.

And Sky Sports News will bring you breaking news and interviews with the stars of the Sky Bet EFL throughout the week, so you won't miss a thing.

More coverage online

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference at Elland Road

As well as video highlights, there are plenty more reasons for Sky Bet EFL fans to log on to the Sky Sports website and app.

We'll have news, previews and reports for every EFL game, and live text commentaries from across the leagues whenever matches are played.

David Prutton will start plenty of debates with his weekly predictions column and you can chart the most in-form players in the league with our new Sky Sports Championship Power Rankings.

We'll bring you the EFL essential stats each week and you'll be able to pick the winner of the Sky Bet Goal of the Month on our digital platforms.

And don't forget, Sky Sports subscribers can access all of our live matches on the move via the Sky Sports app. Not a subscriber? You can watch your team's live matches via NOW TV.

So take your seat for a huge season of Sky Bet EFL on Sky Sports.

