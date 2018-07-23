EFL live on Sky Sports: Sky Bet Championship fixtures confirmed through to October

Sky Sports has announced 17 more live EFL fixtures through to October, including many of the biggest clubs in the Sky Bet Championship.

After Leeds and Middlesbrough have rounded off a thrilling August schedule, Swansea and Millwall usher in a mouth-watering September line-up, which sees Birmingham and West Brom contest a Midlands derby at St Andrew's.

Other September highlights include Leeds' end-of-the-month trip to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while Bolton take on newly-promoted Blackburn on October 6.

Newly-announced EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports through to October:

August

Fri 31: Leeds United v Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

September

Sat 1: Millwall v Swansea City (5.30pm)

Sun 9: Oxford United v Coventry City (12pm)

Fri 14: Birmingham City v West Brom (7.45pm)

Sat 15: Blackburn v Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Tue 18: Stoke City v Swansea City (8pm)

Wed 19: Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (7.45pm)

Fri 21: Wigan Athletic v Bristol City (7.45pm)

Sat 22: Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (5.30pm)

Fri 28: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United (7.45pm)

Sat 29: Coventry City v Sunderland (12.30pm)

Sat 29: Rotherham United v Stoke City (5.30pm)

October

Tue 2: Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

Wed 3: Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom (7.45pm)

Sat 6: Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers (5.30pm)

Tue 23: Norwich City v Aston Villa (7.45pm)

Wed 24: West Brom v Derby County (8pm)

Throughout the course of the 2018/19 season, Sky Sports will exclusively show 127 live matches from the Sky Bet EFL season - including the Play-Offs - as well as 15 matches from the Carabao Cup and at least three from the Checkatrade Trophy.

