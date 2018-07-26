New Sky Sports advert: Take your seat for the new football season

1:00 Take your seat for the new season on Sky Sports Take your seat for the new season on Sky Sports

The new football season is just over a week away from kicking off, so take your seat for all of the live action on Sky Sports.

Don't miss a thing. Sky Sports wants you to be a part of every moment of the upcoming season, and our new TV advert invites you to be at the centre of the action for all the big games.

Fans are at the heart of the commercial, which also includes some cameos from your favourite Soccer Saturday stars, so keep your eyes peeled!

The new season gets under way on Sky Sports Football on Friday August 3 as Frank Lampard's Derby County travel to Reading in the Sky Bet Championship before the Premier League returns a week later, kicking off with Leicester v Manchester United on Friday Night Football.

Throughout the course of the 2018/19 season, Sky Sports will exclusively show 126 live Premier League games, 127 live Sky Bet EFL matches - including the play-offs - 15 matches from the Carabao Cup and at least three from the Checkatrade Trophy plus action from the SPFL and MLS.

Hit play on the video above to see the new advert and get ready to take your seat with Sky Sports.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more here.