Salomon Rondon's transfer from West Brom to Newcastle stalls

Salomon Rondon's proposed move from West Brom to Newcastle has stalled as the two clubs are struggling to find an agreement, Sky Sports News understands.

West Brom are keen to keep the bulk of their squad together as they try to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

But the proposed loan swap deal with Dwight Gayle looks unlikely to happen, at this stage, because the Baggies are not prepared to pay his level of wages.

They also will not agree to Newcastle's demands that they must purchase the striker once the loan deal has expired.

The Magpies have already sold Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham for £22m, rising to £27m with add-ons, during the summer transfer window.