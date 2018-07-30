Aleksandar Mitrovic joins Fulham from Newcastle on five-year deal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Newcastle

Fulham have signed Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle with the Serbian striker signing a five-year deal at Craven Cottage.

Sky sources understand the newly-promoted Premier League side have paid an initial £22m to sign Mitrovic, with the fee potentially rising to £27m when performance-related add-ons are taken into account.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, scoring 12 goals to help the south-west London side to promotion via the play-offs.

After sealing his move, Mitrovic said: "I'm very happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I'm happy to the moon and back.

2:06 Aleksandar Mitrovic's January arrival at Fulham proved a significant boost in his side's race for promotion. Watch some of his best moments here as he rejoins them permanently. Aleksandar Mitrovic's January arrival at Fulham proved a significant boost in his side's race for promotion. Watch some of his best moments here as he rejoins them permanently.

"I have love for the fans. They're amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

"This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this. We want to keep making big things, and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far."

Mitrovic played in all three of Serbia's matches at this summer's World Cup, and scored in their 2-1 group stage defeat to Switzerland.

He will wear the number nine shirt at Fulham.

