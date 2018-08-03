West Brom sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Man City on season-long loan

Tosin Adarabioyo will be looking to play regular football

West Brom have signed Manchester City youngster Tosin Adarabioyo on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old defender made his senior debut for City against Chelsea in 2016 and has appeared in both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

He has represented England 15 times at youth level and it is hoped that the loan move will provide him with valuable first-team football.

The youngster is the third defender to sign for West Brom this summer and will add depth to Darren Moore's defensive options following the signings of Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend.

West Brom will get their season underway on Saturday when they face Bolton at home, whilst City will kick off their season on Sunday when they face Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch 126 live games next season. Find out more.