Kyle Bartley joins West Brom from Swansea

West Brom have completed the signing of defender Kyle Bartley from Swansea.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

He becomes head coach Darren Moore's second addition of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United.

Sky sources understand the fee is in the region of £4m.

"After speaking with Darren I knew this was the place I wanted to be," Bartley told the club's website.

"He let me know his ideas for the season and the next few years, his ambitions for the club and he told me about the fan base and the facilities. I'm hoping to be involved quickly."

Moore added: "I'm absolutely delighted Kyle has joined us. He's got great presence about him and I am looking forward to working with him."

Bartley made only 10 appearances for Swansea last season and was forced to undergo surgery in September after suffering medial ligament damage.

He could make his first appearance for West Brom in their pre-season friendly against Aberdeen on Friday.