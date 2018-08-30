Nacer Chadli completes £10m move from West Brom to Monaco

Nacer Chadli in action for West Brom during the pre-season

Belgium midfielder Nacer Chadli has completed his move from West Brom to Monaco for a fee of £10m.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Chadli, who helped Belgium to third at the World Cup, had been seeking an exit from West Brom after Darren Moore's side were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship in May.

Chadli told asmonaco.com: "I am very happy to join AS Monaco, a great French club that participates in the Champions League.

"The results of the last seasons prove the quality of the project and the ambition of the club.

"I will do everything to help AS Monaco achieve great things and achieve its goals."

Nacer Chadli started for Belgium in their World Cup semi-final defeat to France

Chadli joined the Baggies from Tottenham in 2016 but only managed 38 appearances for the Midlands club due to a string of injury problems.

Despite his struggle for fitness in the Premier League, Chadli found his form in time for the World Cup, playing his way into a starting place for Belgium's quarter-final victory over Brazil and semi-final defeat to France.