Wolves bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko
Last Updated: 06/07/18 8:06pm
Wolves have made a club-record £16m offer for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sky Sports News understands.
Zinchenko made 16 appearances for City last season, eight in the Premier League to allow him to win aim a medal, as Pep Guardiola's side romped to the title.
He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven but struggled to make an impact and last season was a breakthrough year at the Etihad.
But City appear willing to let Zinchenko leave with Wolves ready to offer him more chances of first-team football.
Zinchenko's playing time is already under threat with the imminent arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester for around £60m.
Zinchenko has made 17 appearances for Ukraine and joined City from Russian side FC Ufa two years ago.
He made his Manchester City debut against Wolves in the Carabao Cup last season.
Wolves have already signed Willy Boly, Rui Patricio, Leo Bonatini, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre ahead of their return to the Premier League.
