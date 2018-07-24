Wolves sign Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on two-year deal
Wolves have completed the signing of Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on a two-year deal.
The vastly-experienced playmaker, the third most-capped player in Portugal's history with 113 appearances, arrived in Wolverhampton on Tuesday to finalise his move.
It is a statement of intent from Wolves, who won the Sky Bet Championship title last term, as they prepare for their return to the top flight after a six-year exile.
Moutinho's agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close links with Wolves.
My first day at Wolves. 🐺🔝 @WolvesPRT pic.twitter.com/e168U9xWBY— João Moutinho (@JoaoMoutinho) July 24, 2018
The midfielder will join a number of Portuguese players already at Molineux, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre and new goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
The 31-year-old, who has spent the last five years at Monaco, scored one goal and provided seven assists for the French side last season.
Moutinho helped Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016/17 ahead of a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side.
Before joining Monaco in 2013, he won three Primera Division titles with Porto, along with the 2011 Europa League.
