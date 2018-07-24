Wolverhampton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Wolves sign Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on two-year deal

Last Updated: 24/07/18 8:45pm

Joao Moutinho becomes Wolves' eighth signing of the summer
Joao Moutinho becomes Wolves' eighth signing of the summer

Wolves have completed the signing of Joao Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on a two-year deal.

The vastly-experienced playmaker, the third most-capped player in Portugal's history with 113 appearances, arrived in Wolverhampton on Tuesday to finalise his move.

Moutinho has won 113 international caps for Portugal
Moutinho has won 113 international caps for Portugal

It is a statement of intent from Wolves, who won the Sky Bet Championship title last term, as they prepare for their return to the top flight after a six-year exile.

Moutinho's agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close links with Wolves.

The midfielder will join a number of Portuguese players already at Molineux, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre and new goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the last five years at Monaco, scored one goal and provided seven assists for the French side last season.

Transfer Talk: Can Sarri lure Martial?

The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Manchester United will lose Anthony Martial to Chelsea and whether signing Alexis Sanchez was worth it.

Moutinho helped Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016/17 ahead of a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side.

Before joining Monaco in 2013, he won three Primera Division titles with Porto, along with the 2011 Europa League.

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK