Wolves interested in signing Adama Traore from Middlesbrough

Wolves are interested in signing Middlesbrough attacker Adama Traore, according to Sky sources.

The former Barcelona youth product has an £18m release clause and Boro would not sell for less, Sky Sports News understands.

Traore made 23 appearances in all competitions last season for the Championship club, scoring three goals, but was unable to help Middlesbrough through the play-offs and earn an immediate return to the Premier League.

Wolves have been busy in the summer transfer window, including the high-profile arrivals of Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio, but it appears Nuno Espirito Santo remains keen to bolster his squad further.

Traore first arrived in English football with Aston Villa in 2015 but his first season in the Premier League ended with relegation and a move to the Riverside followed.

Wolves will begin their first season back in the top flight after a six-year hiatus against Everton at Molineux on August 11.