Wolves still hopeful over deal for Man City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

Wolves are still hopeful of completing a deal for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko before the 5pm transfer deadline, Sky Sports News has been told.

It is understood Wolves are still working hard to persuade the wing-back that his future lies at Molineux.

Wolves have lined up a medical for him this afternoon, but Zinchenko has not left Manchester, and is still undecided about the move to a newly-promoted side.

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates with the Premier League trophy

Nuno Espirito Santo's side and Man City have agreed a £16m fee for the Ukrainian, but he is reluctant to leave the Premier League champions, having played 14 times for them last season.

City boss Pep Guardiola will allow him to go, but will leave the final decision down to Zinchenko himself.

Zinchenko started his career at Russian Premier League side Ufa before a move to City in July 2016.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven before returning to City where he won the Premier League title last term.