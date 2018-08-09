Leander Dendoncker signs for Wolves from Anderlecht

Leander Dendoncker has joined Wolves from Anderlecht on an initial season-long loan

Wolves have completed the signing of Belgium international Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

The 23-year-old joins on an initial season-long loan, with the move to be made permanent next summer.

Dendoncker, who can play both as a midfielder and a defender, was part of Belgium's squad that finished third at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

After coming through the youth system at Anderlecht, Dendoncker made his debut in 2013 and went on to make 190 appearances.

He was linked with a move to West Ham during the January transfer window but a Deadline Day move failed to materialise.

Dendoncker featured for Belgium against England at the World Cup

Dendoncker becomes the sixth summer signing at Wolves, as they look to establish themselves back in the Premier League this season.

The club broke their transfer record to sign Adama Traore from Middlesbrough on Wednesday, while Benik Afobe, Willy Boly and Diogo Jota have all arrived for significant fees.