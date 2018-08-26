WATCH: Hand of Boly puts Wolves ahead vs Manchester City

1:01 Wolves' opening goal against Man City came courtesy of a clear Willy Boly handball Wolves' opening goal against Man City came courtesy of a clear Willy Boly handball

Forget the Hand of God, it was the Hand of Boly at Molineux as Wolves took the lead against Manchester City at Molineux.

The French defender's handball went unnoticed by officials, players and pundits alike in real-time to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Premier League champions.

Only once replays flashed up did it become apparent the Wolves man had handled Joao Moutinho's cross from a corner into the back of the net.

"He knows, he's waiting for the whistle there, he knows he's handballed it," Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said after the game, but the goal stood - and Man City needed a leveller from the head of Aymeric Laporte to emerge from anything from the game.

