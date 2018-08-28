Wolves happy to be patient with summer signing Leander Dendoncker
Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell admits summer signing Leander Dendoncker may "take a while" to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.
The 23-year-old, who joined Wolves from Anderlecht on a season-long loan earlier this month, is yet to make an appearance for his new club.
Dendoncker could make his debut in the Carabao Cup second-round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday, but Thelwell says the Belgium midfielder will be eased into Premier League action.
"It'll take him a while to adapt because the standard and pace of the Premier League is very different to the Belgian league," Thelwell told the Express and Star.
"He went to the World Cup but even though they'd have been training every day they will have been ticking over as opposed to doing physical development.
"It might take him a little while longer to get up to the same physical level as the others.
"But from what we've seen we think we've got a player who will help us in due course - once he's settled in we think he's really going to strengthen the group."
