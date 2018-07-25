Southampton's Jordy Clasie joins Feyenoord on loan

Jordy Clasie has joined Feyenoord on loan

Jordy Clasie has joined Dutch side Feyenoord on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 27-year-old returns to the club where he played from 2010-2015 before moving to Southampton.

Clasie arrived at St Mary's on a five-year deal for a fee in the region of £8m. The midfielder made 49 appearances for the club and scored twice.

He was also part of the squad who reached the League Cup final in 2017, but spent last season on loan in Belgium with Club Brugge, helping them win the Belgian First Division title.

The Netherlands international is the 13th player to leave Southampton this summer as manager Mark Hughes rebuilds a squad that narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Hughes says Southampton will have to sell players before they considering adding anyone else to their squad this summer.

Mark Hughes has spent over £50m this summer, sky sources understand

Southampton have already made four signings in this transfer window - defender Jannik Vestergaard, forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sky sources understand those arrivals have cost Southampton £54.5m, while only one player has left St Mary's for a fee - Dusan Tadic to Ajax for around £10m.