Southampton boss Mark Hughes boosted by Jamie Vardy absence against Leicester City

Southampton manager Mark Hughes admitted the absence of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy through suspension will offer them a welcome boost but insisted their opponents will have a strong replacement to call upon.

England striker Vardy was sent off in the Foxes' 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend, leaving Hughes with one less thing to worry about as he prepares his side for the visit of Claude Puel's side to St Mary's.

"It won't be easy, Leicester probably rank as the club that gain more points on the road than most.," said Hughes. "They are the best counter-attacking team and have been for a number of years.

"They are difficult to go up against. As the home team, you want to be on the front foot, the team asking questions, but you clearly have to be mindful of the threat they have on the break.

"Clearly, Jamie Vardy is a big part of that for them and he won't be available. That will be a bonus but they will probably have another £20m striker to replace him.

Jamie Vardy was sent off in Leicester's win over Wolves

"He's been there a long time and is a big part of how they play. When someone of that stature and prestige within the club is missing, then clearly you are going to see a difference in their play.

"They are a big test and one of those teams who before the season will have similar ambitions to ourselves in terms of league positions.

"We have to take the opportunity to damage a team who will be in and around us come the end of the season.

"It is just up to us to make sure we play well, start well and get our first win on the board, which will settle us all down and we can build our season from that point onwards."

Danny Ings scored his first goal for Saints on his second spell at the club in their 2-1 defeat at Everton and Hughes believes he can play a key role for them this season.

"He is a goalscorer and a good technical player as well," Hughes said of the former Burnley and Liverpool striker.

"He is good at linking play between the lines and that is something we need to be better at sometimes. Our ball retention at the top end of the pitch is sometimes a little bit loose, so we can improve that.

"Danny has shown in the couple of games he has been involved that he is able to do that for us.

"I am sure from Danny's point of view he is just looking to have a good, solid season with plenty of games."