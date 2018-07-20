James McClean on verge of joining Stoke from West Brom after undergoing medical

James McClean joined West Brom from Wigan Athletic in 2015

James McClean is on the verge of joining Stoke City from West Brom after undergoing a medical on Friday.

The deal is expected to be completed over the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland international will become Stoke's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Benik Afobe, Adam Federici and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Stoke are also interested in defender James Chester and had a £5m bid rejected by Aston Villa for the Wales international last week.

New Stoke manager Gary Rowett is keen to strengthen his squad as he aims to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Stoke kick-off their campaign away to Leeds United on August 5.