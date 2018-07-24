Stoke sign Tom Ince from Huddersfield on four-year contract in £12m deal

Tom Ince has spent just one season at Huddersfield

Stoke have completed the signing of winger Tom Ince from Huddersfield in a deal worth up to £12m - a club record fee received for a Terriers player.

Ince has signed a four-year contract at the bet365 Stadium with Stoke paying an initial £10m to Huddersfield for the 26-year-old with another potential £2m in add-ons.

Sky sources understood Ince had a medical with the Potters on Saturday and he becomes their fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Benik Afobe, Oghenekaro Etebo, Adam Federici and James McClean.

The move sees Ince, the son of former England captain Paul Ince, reunited with Stoke boss Gary Rowett who he played under at Derby.

Ince played under Stoke manager Gary Rowett at Derby

Rowett said: "I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player.

"He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side.

"His record in the Championship speaks for itself and we're really fortunate to have got him in the building."

Ince will be playing for the ninth different club in his career

Ince scored two goals in 33 league appearances last season as Huddersfield avoided relegation in their first season in the Premier League.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Tom has great experience of the Championship and Premier League and he's a proven goal-scorer at this level which makes him an exciting addition to our squad ahead of the new season."