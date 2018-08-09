Sam Clucas completes £6m Deadline Day move from Swansea to Stoke City

Sam Clucas celebrates scoring in the 3-1 win over Arsenal

Sam Clucas has completed his move from Swansea to Stoke City for a fee of around £6m.

Clucas has signed a four-year contract and becomes the Stoke's seventh summer signing, joining Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe, Adam Federici, James McClean, Tom Ince and Ashley Williams.

Clucas, who impressed for Swansea last season despite their relegation from the Premier League, had been close to joining Burnley but the possible move broke down on Monday over an apparent failed medical.

Newly-promoted Wolves then made an approach for the midfielder, but that interest appears to have faded with Clucas opting for a move to fellow second-tier side Stoke.

Clucas made 29 Premier League appearances for Swansea last season, scoring three goals, including two in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in January.

He signed for the Welsh club in August 2017 from Hull and has previously played for Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Hereford United in the lower leagues, as well as a one-year spell in Spain with Jerez Industrial.

