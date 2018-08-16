Everton defender Cuco Martina set for Stoke loan

Cuco Martina joined Everton under former manager Ronald Koeman

Everton defender Cuco Martina is set to join Stoke City on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old, who is predominantly a right-back, was signed under former manager Ronald Koeman as cover after Seamus Coleman broke his leg last year.

Coleman returned in January but Martina, who also worked under Koeman at Southampton, continued to get games at left-back and ended the season with 28 appearances in total.

But the Toffees signed left-back Lucas Digne in an £18m deal from Barcelona this summer to compete with Leighton Baines.

So, Martina is set to become becomes the Potters' third loan signing of the window and second from Everton after Ashley Williams moved to the club earlier this month.

Benik Afobe also joined on a six-month loan with an obligation to buy him just days after he signed permanently for Wolves, and Adam Federici, James McClean, Tom Ince, Sam Clucas and Oghenekaro Etebo have also moved to the West Midlands club.

Martina - the captain of Caribbean nation Curacao - was born in the Netherlands and began his career at Feyenoord before eventually making his name at FC Twente.