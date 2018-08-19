Police to probe 'pepper spray' claims at Preston v Stoke match

The trouble erupted during half-time at Deepdale on Saturday

Claims that Lancashire Police used pepper spray on Stoke fans during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Preston will be investigated.

A video on social media appears to show police officers on the away end concourse at Deepdale in a face-off with supporters from visiting Stoke at half-time of their Championship match before spraying them.

Lancashire Police said some Stoke fans tried to "forcibly exit the stadium" and "many" were "aggressive" and that officers used "proportionate force to protect themselves".

PC Paul Elliot, Preston's football officer, released a statement on Twitter apologising to "innocent fans caught up in the incident".

"Firstly let me say I'm the football officer for Preston North End. I'm a PC and have been working in football operations for 12 years, every game home and away," it read.

"I take everything that happens at Preston North End games personally and I can assure all Stoke City fans that the incident that occurred at half-time will be fully investigated.

"There will be a full post-match debrief on Tuesday and all the commanders involved in today's operation will attend.

"I will personally inform Stoke City fans and fans groups of the outcome and will invite a representative from the Football Supporters Federation to attend for total transparency.

"I sincerely apologise to any innocent Stoke City fans caught up in this incident."

A Stoke City spokesperson said: "We are aware of the footage which appears to show some of our fans being pepper sprayed and will be asking Lancashire Police for their comments.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage of the incident to contact Paul Elliott, Preston's dedicated football officer, at Paul.elliott@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

Elliot said there will be a post-match debrief on Tuesday and has asked Stoke fans to send in their observations and video footage.

A representative from the Football Supporters' Federation has also been invited to a meeting.

Substitute Peter Crouch scored his 200th goal in English football to rescue a 2-2 draw for the visitors at Preston.