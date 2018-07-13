Pre-season friendly round-up: Cardiff, Burnley open with wins

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock watched his side breeze past Taffs Well

Cardiff City made the perfect start to their pre-season campaign as a young Bluebirds side beat non-league Taffs Well 3-0 on Friday night.

Rhys Healey scored twice for the Premier League newcomers while trialist Scott McLean added a late third as Neil Warnock fielded a side largely made up of U23s players.

Cardiff are set to face Tavistock, Bodmin Town and Torquay in the coming weeks, but Warnock will not have learned too much from the Welsh Football League Division One team being brushed aside.

At a packed Rhwr Dda'r stadium, new signings Bobby Reid and Alex Smithies were in attendance, albeit they were not risked by Warnock on a dry pitch.

Healey scored twice, but he was denied the match ball after goalkeeper Stephen Hall kept out his penalty.

Meanwhile, Burnley opened their pre-season schedule with a narrow 1-0 win over Cork City as Jimmy Dunne's goal secured victory/

Ashley Barnes was among those to feature during Burnley's 1-0 win over Cork City

Dunne tucked in from close range 20 minutes from time during a productive evening for the Clarets at Turner's Cross.

James Tarkowski connected with Ashley Westwood's set-piece and it was central defensive partner Dunne who was in the right place to volley home from just outside the six-yard box.

Tom Heaton was never overly tested by the defending League of Ireland champions, and Burnley could have won by a more handsome margin had Nahki Wells nodded in from Stephen Ward's cross.

Jack Cork also steered a shot just past the post while Sam Vokes also stroked wide after good build-up play involving Jon Walters.

Sean Dyche was able to give the majority of the travelling party 45 minutes' game-time against a side who are competing in the Champions League first qualifying round against Legia Warsaw.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday beat Lincoln City 1-0 at Sincil Bank courtesy of a smart finish from Fernando Forestieri 10 minutes into the second half.