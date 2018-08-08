Cardiff City make move for Bournemouth's Harry Arter
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 08/08/18 11:37pm
Cardiff City have made a move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.
The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international last played a Premier League game for the Cherries on January 1.
Arter has three years remaining on his contract at the Vitality Stadium.
He joined Bournemouth from non-league Woking in June 2010 and has played a key role in the club's rise to becoming an established top-flight club.
Bournemouth kick off their Premier League campaign on August 11 at home to Cardiff.
