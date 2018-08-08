Cardiff City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Cardiff City make move for Bournemouth's Harry Arter

Last Updated: 08/08/18 11:37pm

Harry Arter has been with the south coast club for eight years
Harry Arter has been with the south coast club for eight years

Cardiff City have made a move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international last played a Premier League game for the Cherries on January 1.

The new season is here

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.

Arter has three years remaining on his contract at the Vitality Stadium.

He joined Bournemouth from non-league Woking in June 2010 and has played a key role in the club's rise to becoming an established top-flight club.

Bournemouth kick off their Premier League campaign on August 11 at home to Cardiff.

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK