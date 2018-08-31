Neil Warnock says Arsene Wenger scrutiny at Arsenal 'horrible'

0:43 Neil Warnock was sad to see Arsene Wenger depart Arsenal at the end of last season Neil Warnock was sad to see Arsene Wenger depart Arsenal at the end of last season

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he would not have been able to deal with the level of scrutiny Arsene Wenger faced at Arsenal.

Wenger faced growing criticism towards the end of his 22-year reign at the club, as he failed to maintain the results he had set early in his Arsenal career.

Warnock, whose Cardiff side face Unai Emery's Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, shared his admiration for Wenger and revealed the special treatment he used to receive from the Frenchman at the Emirates.

Cardiff vs Arsenal Live on

"He brought my children in and everything at the Emirates," Warnock said. "He brought them into his room, insisted that they come in. He was super.

"You see a different side don't you. It's horrible... I couldn't have took what Arsene took the last couple of years.

"It's not in my nature because I think life's too important but he did that and he's left a very, very good club. It will be interesting over the next few years to see if they get more success than what Arsene brought."

0:54 Warnock reminisces over Wenger Warnock reminisces over Wenger

Having replaced Wenger over the summer, Emery was given the unenviable task of taking on reigning champions Manchester City and 2016/17 title-winners Chelsea in their first two games.

Losses in both matches led to questions over Emery's methods but a first win of the season, against West Ham last weekend, has brought renewed optimism to the Emirates.

While Warnock admitted that he was sad to see Wenger go, he tipped Emery to turn around their slow start to the season.

"I've had some good times with Arsene and I was sad [when he left]," Warnock said.

"The grass is not always greener but I like the new chap. I like Emery. I think he's got great vision and he's got some good players.

2:47 Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

"I think whenever a new manager comes in he's bound to be asking people to do different things and it's just getting to know.

"I'm sure they'll be up there at the end of the season. They won't win it but they'll be in there fighting for a Champions League place."

Warnock's Cardiff side are still looking for a first win and goal in the Premier League after an opening-weekend defeat at Bournemouth was followed by 0-0 draws against Newcastle and Huddersfield.

When the sides meet on Sunday, Warnock may have to deal with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who missed the win over West Ham through illness.

2:57 Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff

Speculation followed as to whether the illness was a cover story for a training ground bust-up with Emery, but Warnock is not paying too much attention.

"I haven't got a clue and I'm not too bothered if I'm honest," said Warnock when asked if he thought Ozil would start on Sunday.

"I've got enough worries. He can come and play for me if he wants.

"I think when you're a top player like Ozil is, an international like he has been and seen it all and done it all, it's only a matter of time before people like that click. I don't think you worry about that as a manager at that level."