Patrick van Aanholt splashes Sky Sports News reporter
Last Updated: 09/08/18 10:02am
Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt splashed a puddle over Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge as he was driving into the training ground.
Bridge was providing a live update from the ground during transfer Deadline Day as Van Aanholt was driving into the club's training facilities.
The Palace left-back immediately went on Twitter to apologise and says "he will warn the boys of the puddle as they enter training".
Think I just splashed one of your reporters @SkySportsNews 😳...I’ll warn the boys of the puddle as they enter training 🤣 sooooorrryyyy! #DeadlineDay— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018
He later offered Bridge a spare kit after the reporter revealed it was him who he had splashed.
If you need some kit! Let me know 😂 🦅 https://t.co/pwd2I6L19b— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018
