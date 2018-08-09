Patrick van Aanholt splashes Sky Sports News reporter

0:42 Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge is at Crystal Palace's training ground chasing the latest transfers but got a little too close to the action! Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge is at Crystal Palace's training ground chasing the latest transfers but got a little too close to the action!

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt splashed a puddle over Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge as he was driving into the training ground.

Bridge was providing a live update from the ground during transfer Deadline Day as Van Aanholt was driving into the club's training facilities.

The Palace left-back immediately went on Twitter to apologise and says "he will warn the boys of the puddle as they enter training".

Think I just splashed one of your reporters @SkySportsNews 😳...I’ll warn the boys of the puddle as they enter training 🤣 sooooorrryyyy! #DeadlineDay — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018

He later offered Bridge a spare kit after the reporter revealed it was him who he had splashed.

If you need some kit! Let me know 😂 🦅 https://t.co/pwd2I6L19b — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018

Sky Sports News reporters are all over the country on Deadline Day bringing you all the latest transfer news with the window set to close at 5pm.

Click on the video above to see our SSN reporter splashed!