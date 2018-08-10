Wilfried Zaha contract talks at Crystal Palace continue, says Roy Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha could sign an improved deal at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says contract talks between the club and Wilfried Zaha are still ongoing.

Zaha was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but remained as a Palace player after the window closed on Thursday at 5pm.

When asked if he would suggest to the club about giving Zaha a new contract Hodgson said: "I think that idea was mooted right at the end of last season.

Zaha was linked with a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window

"That discussion I know has been going on and I get occasional updates, as far as I am concerned that is private business between Wilf [Zaha] and the club, but I am confident that they'll find the solution that everyone is happy with."

Zaha scored nine goals in 29 appearances for Palace during the 2017/18 season and Hodgson is pleased the 25-year-old is still an Eagles player.

"I am delighted and I think he will be too because he is such an iconic figure at this club," he said.

"But I am afraid when you have a player of that quality, and we have several of them, there is always going to be speculation because other clubs are going to want them.

"I think it would be strange situation if other clubs didn't want them because then they wouldn't be as good we believe they are.

Hodsgon has signed a new two-year contract at Palace

"There was never any question of being interested in any offers for Wilfried Zaha because we said at the very early stage, myself, the chairman and the American owners, we don't want to bring any players in per say.

"However, we certainly don't want to lose the good players we had so we didn't put them up for sale."

Palace kick off their Premier League season against Hodgson's former side Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.