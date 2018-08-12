Wilfried Zaha committed to Crystal Palace as contract talks continue

Wilfried Zaha is hoping to extend his contract at Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha says talks with Crystal Palace over a new contract are ongoing and he remains fully committed to the club.

The 25-year-old forward underlined his importance to Roy Hodgson by scoring Palace's second goal in the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Zaha's future at Selhurst Park came under scrutiny when several Premier League rivals showed interest during the summer transfer window but talks with the club about improving the contract that currently takes him until 2022 continue.

Asked about how the recent speculation has affected him, Zaha said: "It makes no difference to me, because I had my head down anyway.

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm all Palace - and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well.

"We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

"The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about 'no end product, no end product'. Well, tell me now."

Zaha was played through on goal at Craven Cottage by fellow Palace academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who once again impressed.

Hodgson selected him to start the Premier League season ahead of the long-serving Joel Ward.

Asked about his young full-back's continued progress, Zaha added: "He's very receptive to information. He's very serious about his football. I've seen him get better over the last six months.

"How much better he can get, who knows but at the moment we're more than happy with him because he's doing everything we need him to do on the field and that's proven against a team of Fulham's quality."