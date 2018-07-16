Bartosz Bialkowski signs new three-year Ipswich contract

Birmingham City were interested in signing Bialkowski before he agreed a new deal with Ipswich

Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has signed a new three-year contract, ending speculation that he was about to leave the club.

Bialkowski was about to enter the final year of his previous deal and Sky sources had reported earlier this month that Birmingham City wanted to sign the Poland international.

But the 31-year-old has given Town fans a boost by committing his future to the club to 2021, with the option of a further year.

Speaking to the club's website, Ipswich owner Marcus Evans confirmed there had been interest in Bialkowski from other sides.

"We did receive bids for Bart but they were rejected very quickly," said Evans.

"It was always my intention to try and keep him at this football club. Bart made it clear he wanted to stay as well but it was important to reach an agreement that was right for all parties.

"I'm delighted - and I'm sure the supporters are as well - that we have been able to do that."

Bialkowski was part of Poland's World Cup squad

Bialkowski was voted Player of the Year by Ipswich supporters for the third successive time last season.

The keeper was part of Poland's World Cup squad but he failed to make an appearance as they exited the competition at the group stage.