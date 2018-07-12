Birmingham City want to sign Bartosz Bialkowski from Ipswich

Bartosz Bialkowski was part of Poland's World Cup squad

Birmingham City, currently under a transfer embargo, want to sign Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, according to Sky sources.

Transfer targets are still being pursued by Birmingham as they are hopeful of meeting Financial Fair Play (FFP) obligations to have the EFL-imposed ban rescinded as soon as possible.

Bialkowski is a player they remain keen on, having told last season's first-choice 'keepers David Stockdale and Tomasz Kuszczak they are not in Garry Monk's plans.

Ipswich stopper Bialkowski has a contract at Portman Road until 2022.

Birmingham have already announced one signing this summer, with Kristian Pedersen having joined from Union Berlin.

The team are currently in Austria on a pre-season tour.

Sky Sports News has contacted Birmingham about the transfer embargo but the Sky Bet Championship club are yet to comment.