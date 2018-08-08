Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan join Ipswich from Shrewsbury Town

Jon Nolan has rejoined former boss Paul Hurst at Ipswich

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan have both signed three-year deals with Ipswich from Shrewsbury Town.

Both players have signed for an undisclosed fee with their deals having the option of a further 12 months.

Nsiala started off at Everton in their youth system where he had spells at Accrington Stanley and Southport before he linked up with Ipswich boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby.

The pair joined forces again at Shrewsbury when he joined the club in January 2017 where he featured regularly in the side that finished third in League One last season - before losing to Rotherham in the play-off final at Wembley.

Nsiala made 65 League appearances for Shrewsbury and scored four goals.

Nsiala was a key player for Shrewsbury last season

Nolan also worked with Hurst at Grimsby in 2016 before linking up again at Shrewsbury just over a year ago in June 2017. The former Everton Academy player also lined up for Stockport. Lincoln and Chesterfield.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored nine goals in 43 league appearances last season. He will wear the number 11 shirt for the Blues while Nisala will wear 22.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week the combined deal was worth £1.75m.

