Martyn Waghorn joins Derby from Ipswich

Martyn Waghorn scored 16 times for Ipswich last season

Derby have completed the signing of Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich on a three-year contract.

The former Rangers striker joined Ipswich exactly a year ago, but has moved to Pride Park for what Sky sources understand to be a £5m fee.

Derby manager Frank Lampard is delighted to have got his man and is hopeful that Waghorn's good scoring record with Ipswich will continue at Pride Park.

"He has been sought after all summer and we've managed to bring him here, which is fantastic," said Lampard.

"We sold the club to him and, importantly, he wanted to come here and that's the sort of player that I want in the squad.

"Martyn has many great qualities and he has been pretty prolific over the last few years in front of goal.

"He is a real all-round striker and last year we saw not only could he score goals in the Championship but create them as well."

Waghorn scored 16 goals in 44 Championship appearances at Portman Road, also notching up 11 assists.

Lampard's seventh summer signing, Waghorn will be looking to help Derby continue their winning start after the Rams recorded a late 2-1 win over Reading on Friday.