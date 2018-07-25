Burnley held up by delayed flight ahead of Europa League tie against Aberdeen

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will speak to the media on Thursday morning

Burnley were held up by a delayed flight on Wednesday as they travelled to the Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen.

The Premier League club abandoned plans to visit Pittodrie for a pre-match press conference which was initially scheduled for 5.45pm, then delayed by an hour and eventually called off.

Burnley said the delay at Manchester Airport was caused by "technical difficulties" and rearranged the press conference for 11am on Thursday, the day of the game.

Senior club officials and staff made the trip north earlier in the day, and Burnley said on their website that around 2,000 supporters were also set to travel to Aberdeen for the first leg of the second-round qualifier.

Competition rules stipulate clubs must hold press conferences between midday and 8pm on the day before a game, with article 68.03 stating: "Exceptions to these timings must be agreed in advance with UEFA."

Article 23.01 also states: "The clubs undertake that their teams will arrive at the match venue by the evening before the match at the latest and that they will fulfil their media obligations the day before the match."