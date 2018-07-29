Pre-season friendlies: Burnley draw with Montpellier but Robbie Brady limps off

Robbie Brady of Burnley looks dejected after coming off in the first half

Burnley's pre-season injury jinx struck again during a 0-0 draw with Montpellier at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Robbie Brady, who was playing for only the second time after recovering from knee surgery in December, was taken off after 40 minutes of the match after pulling up and clutching the back of his left leg.

Manager Sean Dyche later insisted the substitution was precautionary, but the news comes just three days after goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's Europa League game with Aberdeen.

Jeff Hendrick was the only survivor from the XI that started the first leg against Aberdeen with Sam Vokes, who scored from the bench in that game, also included from the start along with Ashley Barnes.

Before his injury, Brady had tested Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte with a free-kick and Vokes, who completed an hour of the match, volleyed a Kevin Long flick-on just over the bar.

Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins kept out a late effort from substitute Giovanni Sio to ensure the game finished in stalemate.