Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis confirms Ben Gibson's Burnley switch
By Danny Gallagher
Last Updated: 04/08/18 6:41pm
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis expects defender Ben Gibson to complete a switch to Burnley over the weekend.
Sky Sports News understands Gibson will move to Turf Moor in a deal worth £15m, after Burnley saw an initial £12m bid rejected.
Speaking in his post-match press conference following Boro's opening day defeat by Millwall, Pulis took the opportunity to thank Gibson for his service.
"He's going, it's agreed, it's done and we want to thank Ben, an absolutely fantastic professional," Pulis said.
"In the six months I've had at this football club he's as good a professional as I've ever worked with and I spoke to Sean Dyche and Dychey's got a real, top, top player.
"I think it'll go through over the weekend, I think it's all done, I think everybody has agreed it and it's just a case of him doing his medical and then that will be it."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.